Marshall University moving forward on aviation program

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University is eying a fall 2021 start date for new aviation programs.

According to The Herald-Dispatch , Marshall’s board of governors voted Friday on an intent to plan two new degrees in aviation sciences to train commercial airplane and helicopter pilots.

Marshall plans to partner with Southern Utah University and Yeager Airport to create its new School of Aviation. Southern Utah’s program is already accredited by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The courses will be held at Marshall’s South Charleston campus, where a new residential hall is also planned. Yeager Airport will also host classes and will include a new hangar for Marshall’s aircraft, classrooms and a flight simulator.

Marshall will initially buy two $500,000 planes and plans to purchase up to seven by 2023.

Information from: The Herald-Dispatch, http://www.herald-dispatch.com