BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Superintendent Jim Fogle has announced that Martins Ferry City Schools will be closed to students and staff on Wednesday, September 6th.

The reasons for the closure are high temperatures and no working air conditioning.

Classes will resume on a regular schedule Thursday, September 7th.

All transportation to JVS, Martins Ferry Christian School, St. Mary’s, St. John’s, B-Cap and C-Cap is also canceled.