Martins Ferry Elks Club donates $1500 to Wheeling Health Right

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Health Right received a $1500 dollar check today from Elks Club in Martins Ferry to help out with their new expansion project.

Even though the Elks Club is located across the river, they recognized that Wheeling Health Right serves over 2500 patients in Belmont County, so they wanted to get involved. The money is coming from the Elks National Foundation, which doles out money to the local lodges so that they can give it to philanthropic organizations like the Health Right, or the Salvation Army and much more.

Officials with Wheeling Health Right tell us the money will be well spent to serve the Ohio Valley.

“It’s going to help many with their eye care and glasses. We have WVU Eye Institute that comes every few months; they do eye exams, a lot of our patients can’t afford their glasses. So this will help with that. This will also help with our expansion that we’re doing.” Dee Phillips, Wheeling Health Right, Assistant Director

“That’s why we’re here today. We have a $1500 check. I wanted to present it to the Health Right because I’ve been associated with the Health Right for a long time, and I think it’s long overdue.” Frank Papini, Exalted Ruler of the Ohio River Valley Lodge 231 in Martins Ferry

The expansion will also include a drive-thru pharmacy, a new conference room, and a new dental lab will be created using their current conference room.