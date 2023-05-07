MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — Four people were inducted into the Martins Ferry Hall of Honor today.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They are business owner Sid Crummitt, former Mayor Carl Mamone, Educator Linda Dowler and Chamber of Commerce Director Dorothy Powell.

The Hall of Honor was started in 2009, and every year, three to four new people are inducted.

Friends and family attended today’s induction ceremony at Martins Ferry High School.

Two of the inductees–Crummitt and Mamone–are deceased.

Honorees are chosen on the basis of their contributions to the community.