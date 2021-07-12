Martins Ferry investigating early morning shooting

MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF)- At approximately 01:10 this morning officers with Martins Ferry PD were dispatched to JayCee Manor to investigate a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived on scene and being to investigate the incident. Officers determined that no one was injured.

Officers did find shell casings in the parking lot. Officers are following up on the incident this morning. Martins Ferry PD officials say they will be viewing surveillance videos from JayCee Manor.

If anyone has any information on the incident they are urged to contact the Martins Ferry Police Department.