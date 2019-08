BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Some developing news out of Belmont County.

A Martins Ferry Police Cruiser was struck this evening by another vehicle.

According to Martins Ferry Police this all happened on Route 7 near Aetna Street and one person has been transported from the scene.

Police are not sure what exactly happened and the accident is still under investigation at this time.

Stay with 7News for any updates.