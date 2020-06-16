Mask Distribution held at Cameron High School; more to come

CAMERON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Marshall County Health Department was blessed with over 14 thousand masks from Haines, and now– they’re giving them to the community for free.

After the large turn out from yesterday’s mask distribution at John Marshall… Today they held one at cameron high school. At first, members of the community trickled in, but then– it was one car after another.

All you had to do was show proof of residency, and then tell the worker how many masks you needed. One man asked for 11, and they were handed over with no questions asked.

The Health department says the response has been amazing, and they plan to continue distributions until they run out.