Matthew Charles shares his testimonial ‘Herald-Star Speaker Series’

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Herald-Star welcomes Matthew Charles to the Ohio Valley next month for their annual Speaker Series.

WTRF-TV is a proud media sponsor for the presentation.

Charles will share his personal redemption story in front of an audience at the Steubenville High School Auditorium.

In 1996, Charles was convicted of selling 216 grams of crack cocaine to an informant and illegally possessing a gun.

After spending two decades in prison, Charles was released in 2016 but that was shortly lived.

Officials found an error had been made in his release and Charles was sent back to prison in May 2018.

However, President Trump signed the First Step Act on December 21, 2018, reforming the federal prison system, and Charles became the first beneficiary of the Act, granting his re-released from prison on January 3, 2019.

During his 20-year incarnation, Charles worked hard to turn his life around by completing numerous bible study classes and eventually becoming a mentor to other inmates.

Charles hopes he can still be a mentor to many by advocating for those who have changed their lives for the better but remain imprisoned due to severe sentences.

There are thousands of people who deserve second chances, who have extensive sentences to the point, I believe, they were severely over-sentenced. They have no recourse and no voice. So, whenever I do these speaking engagements, I have them in mind. MATTHEW CHARLES, 2019 SPEAKER OF HERALD-STAR SPEAKER SERIES

Hear Matthew Charles’ testimony about how he took advantage of his second chance at life Wednesday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale September 3 at the Herald-Star office.

Reserved seating is $20 but tickets (if available) can be purchased the night of the event for $25.

A $40 ticket package is available that offers closer seating to the stage and you will be one of the first people to meet Matthew Charles following the presentation.

A VIP package is also available for $100 for couples and $75 for a single seat.

The VIP Package includes preferred seating, reserved parking, photo op with Matthew Charles and admission to a private reception being held at the YWCA of Steubenville prior to the presentation.

WTRF-TV, along with Franciscan University of Steubenville, WesBanco and the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce will sponsor this year’s Herald-Star Speaker Series.