BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — May 18 is National Bike To Work Day.

Always the 3rd Friday in May, it encourages people to peddle their way to work–if it’s a viable option with your job and your commute.

National Bike To Work Day is also able making cyclists and drivers more aware of each other.

At Quick Service Bicycle Shop, several of their staff members bike to work every day.

So they shared some tips on getting your bike ready for the commute, and some reasons why it’s a good thing to do.

“Just saving money on gas as well as getting a little bit of exercise in. It’s also really nice especially during like the spring, summer and early fall to get to enjoy the weather, get some fresh air on your way to work, just really puts you in a good mood and sets you right for going about your day.” Evan Campbell, Quick Service Bicycle Shop Employee

“You know you want a commuter-oriented matching you know something that will accommodate a rack, some water bottle cages so you can carry some essential items that will get you to work and back. And also make sure you have some pretty hardy tires because the roads out here are not all that great, and obviously some lights. Always have your front and rear taillight, headlight.” Dave Crow, Quick Service Bicycle Shop manager

They say check your brakes before going anywhere.

And don’t hesitate to take your bike to a repair shop to get it checked out by the experts.

They say riding your bike to work reduces your carbon footprint.

And you extend the life of your car, if you use it less.