WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliot is preparing to host the annual State of the City Address at Wheeling Island Hotel and Casino this Tuesday, July 25 at noon.

This will be Mayor Elliot’s seventh and final time giving a speech at the address.

He took office in 2016 and feels the city has accomplished so much in the last seven years.

While it will be an emotional day for him, Elliot says he is confident the new mayor and council will “take the baton” and continue to help move Wheeling forward.

“This being my last speech, you know, I’m going to go back to 2016 and kind of trace all the different things that we’ve done during that period in office. You know, good things, bad things. It’s going to be all of the above. I want to give a full assessment of where the city is. I think this is a very exciting time for Wheeling.” Mayor Glenn Elliot | Wheeling, W.Va

The State of the City Address is free and open to the public.

Lunch is optional for $15 and can be paid with cash or check at the event, you can also opt to be billed.

