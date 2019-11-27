McKinley weighs in on impeachment

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s the subject everyone has been stuck on for weeks — impeachment.

Now, Republicans and Democrats both are becoming increasingly frustrated with the gridlock. Congressman McKinley says they are trying to pass laws and new bills but with the microscope on the impeachment inquiry against President Trump, it’s proving to be a difficult task.

His main concern isn’t impeachment. In fact, he says it’s far from that.

He is focusing on immigration, flood insurance, national defense authorization act and many other things he says are more important .​

McKinley says his frustration grows daily, and hopes people like Nancy Pelosi can eventually step back and realize that, in his opinion, they’re hurting the country by focusing on the impeachment and not other bills.

I could go on and on with all the bills that are just sitting there. The prescription drug pricing. We were so close and were there, but we cant get a vote on the floor to be able to do this. To lower our prescription drug prices and help out our healthcare. Because we’re spending all the time in committee worrying about impeachment. Congressman David McKinley- (R) WV District 1

The odds are, even if the house makes a very partisan move and does impeach him, the senate is highly unlikely that they’re going to convict him. Therefore, what was the purpose of all this? That’s why we’re saying take care of the matters that we have to take care of in this country, rather than partisan politics. Congressman David McKinley/ (R) WV District 1

McKinley also added that the Ohio Valley needs something done with flood insurance and he hopes they can get to it sooner rather than later.

