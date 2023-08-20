McMechen, W.Va. (WTRF) — City officials from McMechen held a Town Hall on Sunday, August 20, to get feedback from the community on a new city ordinance.

McMechen officials invited local landlords and renters to come out and voice their concerns and opinions on a new ordinance that could potentially help ongoing issues with crime in the city.

City leaders say there have been drug activity issues involving renters within the city in the past few months.

Officials modeled their ideas off of an existing ordinance already in place in Weirton that is proving beneficial.

The city was grateful for those that came out to share their opinions.

“It was nice today at this meeting. We got to figure out from the landlords how they feel about the drug issues coming in and out of the town. So with their help now, it’s going to be a lot easier for us to maintain and make sure this doesn’t keep expanding because we all know drug issues are being bigger throughout all of those cities, not just here, but now we can address it more efficiently.” John Sarcopski | McMechen

The city hopes the new ordinance will help landlords and renters communicate more effectively with city officials.

They said the meeting was just the beginning in trying to create a new ordinance that would help the entire community.