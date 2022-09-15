MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – There is a new police chief in McMechen.

Chief Don Dewitt stepped down from the post he held tonight after 4.5 years. Dewitt tells us that he will miss the comradery, seeing the kids in the morning at the bus stops, but he also says he won’t miss how ugly some people can be, especially towards police officers.

His replacement will be now-Chief Robert Shilling from the Moundsville Police Department, and Dewitt tells us that McMechen is in good hands.

As to why Dewitt chose to leave…..

“Why am I leaving? I spent 24, 24 and a half years in law enforcement. I’d like to spend some time with my family. I’m going to be taking a part-time job and actually try to enjoy my retirement this time.” Chief Don Dewitt, former McMechen Police Chief

Dewitt will be taking a part-time job at the Federal building in Wheeling.

“I’m coming from Moundsville P.D., I worked there 7 and a half years. I’ve been a top DUI officer for the last 6, I’ve been a drug recognition expert for the last 5. So I’ve got some experience to come in and hopefully keep the town safe.” Chief Robert Shilling, new McMechen Police Chief

Chief Shilling says he brought one officer with him from Moundsville, and hopes to get some more qualified officers soon.

You’ll recall that staffing issues had become a major issue in the city of McMechen. Back on August 26th, DeWitt’s only lieutenant turned in his resignation, leaving just the chief on call.