McMechen’s Mayor responds after parts of the city flood due to heavy rain

MCMECHEN W.Va (WTRF) – McMechen’s Mayor is speaking is responding after flooding issues on 21st street. That street was underwater again on Wednesday night after heavy rains hit.
Mayor David Goddard told 7News they are working on a solution to fix the problem, but it is going to take time. He said it has been a problem in the city dating back to the 70’s.
We are well aware of the problem. I was there last night and saw the flooding. Any federal funded project will take time to be complete. It must be done right.Mayor David Goddard, McMechen
Mayor Goddard said he made several calls to officials on Thursday morning.