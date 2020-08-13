MEC postpones fall sports until spring semester

Bridgeport, W.Va – The Mountain East Conference Board of Directors announced Thursday that fall sports will be postponed until the spring semester.

The decision is made following last week’s announcement from the NCAA regzrding additional requirements and the cancellation of 2020 NCAA Division II Fall Championships due to COVID-19.

A reduced schedule model was approved for fall sports to shift to the spring, that includes a conference championship.

The fall sports include football, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and mens and women’s cross country.

