WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you are planning on heading to the Italian Festival in Wheeling this weekend, there is one area of the festival that you should know about.

With the temperature expected to be in the 90’s at the festival, you should be aware that the festival will have a medical tent in the case of an emergency.

The tent will be a designated area right in the middle of the vendor area.

If you need to locate the tent you can look for the several emergency vehicles that will be parked right by it.

The tent will have EMT’s and other personnel that will be able to help with any emergency.

The Chairman of the festival, Tony Filberto, says the hope is to not have to use the tent but wants people to feel safe and comfortable while enjoying the festival.

“We never know when there’s going to be an emergency, we hope that there’s none, but you just never know. So, we want to make everything available to our people so they can be comfortable here and relax and not be concerned with possibly is there a medical tent or not, sure there’s going to be and we will do everything possible to keep everyone safe.” Tony Filberto – Chairman of Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

The Chairman also said that if you or someone nearby needs medical attention you can seek out any board member at the festival and they will have walkie-talkies and will get you attention as fast as possible.

The festival brings in hundreds of people every year.

7News wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable festival weekend.