(WTRF) – The Ohio Valley certainly has no shortage of “Remarkable Women” who are making their communities a better place.

7News received 108 nominations, which is the most ever.

After careful consideration, we had to narrow it down to four finalists.

Marshall County woman is Remarkable for helping over 1,300 families a year

Susie Baker is beloved within Marshall County Schools. She created and organizes the “Back-to-School Fun Fair” that’s been put on every summer for the last 22-years. It provides students with supplies and other resources they need before classes start.

Speech language pathologist with a personal reason for her career is a Remarkable Woman nominee

Jaimee Szymanski is a speech language pathologist with a practice in Weirton that specializes in dyslexia. She decided on this career path years ago when her sister struggled with dyslexia and there were no local resources.

West Virginia author named a Remarkable Woman

Storm Young is a mom, military wife, college student and author who has published multiple books. Each of her stories is set in a town inspired by where she lives. Originally from Tyler County, she has also lived in Wetzel County. Young donates the proceeds from some of her books to ST. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Remarkable Woman nominee is a business owner with an amazing resume

Audrey Brahler owns Giacinta’s Gelato and Caffe in St. Clairsville. Her dream was to own an ice cream shop and she’s accomplished that at 23-years-old. Brahler graduated college in just two years, taught Taekwondo for 11-years and has written two books.

After careful consideration, Jaimee Szymanski was named the 2023 Ohio Valley Remarkable Woman!

“Tonight is a huge victory for my family. Oftentimes when you have dyslexia it can be overlooked or very much not understood and these kids are frustrated. And so to be able to talk to the Ohio Valley about dyslexia and share that the kids in my family are bright, it’s just a huge honor.” JAMIEE SZYMANSKI, 2023 Ohio Valley Remarkable Woman

I think it is unbelievable to see women in our area being recognized for the terrific work that they do each day. Oftentimes there are so many people who do amazing work and it’s always a little behind-the-scenes sometimes. So I think it’s always terrific to see that work being recognized in the community and hopefully inspires other young women to do the same DR. TINA BHATNAGAR, Associate Professor of Medicine and Director of Hematology and Medical Oncology at WVU Cancer Center Wheeling Hospital

Congratulations to Jaimee!