Meet the three lucky winners of the “Do It For Babydog” vaccine lottery

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice made a stop in the Ohio Valley today.

As usual he urged the public to get vaccinated, but he also handed out some BIG prizes to three lucky individuals for the “Do It For Babydog” vaccine lottery.

West Liberty put most game shows to shame on Thursday afternoon, as West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and his trusty sidekick Babydog came out to present not one, not two, but three local residents with some very nice prizes for getting their COVID-19 vaccines.



West Liberty sophomore Kassidy Wolfe was shocked to win a brand new car.

“I would have never have guessed that this would have happened to me. Just a teenage girl in college…We had no idea, we were just told that we had to be at the soccer house at 3:30 because we had something going on. We kind of thought that something bad happened. We didn’t think it was this.” Kassidy Wolfe, West Liberty sophomore and soccer player

Kassidy didn’t have too much time to enjoy her new Audi. About an hour after getting her new whip she had to hit the pitch for a game.

The next big winner is Wheeling resident Travis Bayes, who is now the proud owner of a brand new ATV.

“I had no idea until I got here what I won. I knew there was a list but I didn’t know what I actually won. It’s pretty exciting, it’s a nice four-wheeler.” Travis Bayes

Travis a father of two kids currently attending Wheeling Park High School, who got his vaccine recently after consulting with his doctor.

And last but certainly not least, is Homer Pierce, who was given the choice between free gas for 10 years, or 40 thousand dollars. The news that he was a winner was so good, he and his family didn’t believe it at first.

“A state officer called me last night from the state police and told me. My daughter thought it was a scam, but she called him and found out it wasn’t….I want the money because I need a car. My car is a piece of junk.” Homer Pierce

A very big congratulations to all three winners.