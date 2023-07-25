OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) – Just when you thought the Mega Millions couldn’t get any larger, they have upped the prize money by another $100 million dollars.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

After no one matched last Friday’s numbers for the $720 million grand prize, setting tonight’s drawing to a record-breaking $820 million with a cash payout of $422 million.

This jackpot would be the fifth largest in Mega Millions history should someone beat the 1 in 302.6 million odds.

The last time someone hit the Mega Millions top prize was on April 18th.