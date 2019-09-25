Members of Congress react to impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – The House of Representatives is beginning an impeachment inquiry into President Trump. They are looking into accusations that he withheld military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

On Wednesday morning, the President released the full transcript of his approximately 30-minute conversation with Zelensky that took place on July 25.

President Trump asked Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who sat on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings for five years (2014-19).

President Trump urged Zelensky to talk to Attorney General William Barr about the matter. But President Zelensky insists he does not feel pressured to launch an investigation.

Now, our local lawmakers are weighing in on the issue. Congressman Bill Johnson (R-OH) says, “The Left is looking for something, anything, to justify impeachment…and this cynical political move will be a nonstarter with the majority of the American people.”

Meanwhile, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) says it is premature to jump to any conclusion until an investigation is complete. “Any allegation of misconduct with a foreign country must be investigated,” said Sen. Manchin. “I’m hopeful the Senate will rise above party and politics and consider what’s in the best interest of our country…I promise you I will.”

Manchin’s colleague, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) voiced her opinion on this situation as well. “West Virginians have made it clear to me time and time again that they would rather Congress focus on the issues that truly affect their day-to-day lives, not political and partisan theatrics,” she said.

7News will continue to follow this story as it pertains to both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Both politicians are running for President of the United States in 2020.