Memorial banners for veterans adorn the city of Wellsburg

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Brooke County Veterans Memorial Foundation along with the city of Wellsburg are continuing to unveil more banners to honor our nation’s veterans.



They’re now in phases 3 and 4 of the project, with these banners decorating Charles Street from 27th street to the other end of Wellsburg. The banners unveiled Tuesday night were all new, and members of the Veterans Memorial Foundation tell us that they’re honored to present them to the public.

“And it’s so neat to see when the families from our last time, when the families get to see their banner, and it really like, whether their veteran is deceased, some of them are living, some are still active duty, just to see the joy, the emotion on everybody’s faces, really brings an honor to us as a committee.” Eric Fithyan, Committee Member of the Brooke County Veterans Memorial Foundation

So far they’ve unveiled 255 total banners, with about 125 families seeing their banners for the first time Tuesday evening.