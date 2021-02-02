Memorial to be held for Weirton Firefighter who lost his life to covid-19

WEIRTON, W.VA. (WTRF)- A year into the pandemic, and covid-19 continues to affect the lives of our loved ones. The city of Weirton is mourning the loss of a hero. Lieutenant Brian Ritchie has passed away after battling the coronavirus for over a month.

The Weirton Firefighter was on a ventilator fighting for his life after contracting the virus December 17th while on duty. 50-year-old Lieutenant Brian Ritchie worked as a firefighter for the Weirton Fire Department for 13 years. Throughout his time serving the fire department, Ritchie left an impact on those within the community. Those close to Brian say they’ll remember him for his humor and brave acts of kindness. The Hancock County 911 Director, Tracy Lemley is organizing a memorial for Brian as she mourns the loss of her good friend.

“His loss is going to be felt through not just our community, but several communities and also, as being a fire fighter, you’re called to go to other agencies and help them. So being right across the river from Steubenville, I know that he has been to that city multiple times for a mutual aid call and that’s what you call a hero,” said Lemley.

Brian leaves behind his 17-year-old son and girlfriend of seven years. Brian’s memorial will be held in the parking lot next to Bowman Field in Weirton tomorrow night at 6:30 PM. Lemley is asking those who attend to bring candles to honor this fallen hero.