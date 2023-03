OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Our local Menards store up at the Highlands will be serving as a drop site for a local food pantry all throughout the month of March.

Officials with the company say that they are excited for the chance to offer support to the community.

You can bring non-perishable foot items to donate, and you can also pick from a wide variety of non-perishable items from the grocery department at Menards for an immediate donation.