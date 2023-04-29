BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Mental health issues are plaguing young people more than ever.

School students across the nation continue to report psychological effects from the pandemic.

Lisa Ward, executive director of the Mental Health and Recovery Board, gave Belmont County Commissioners this week some good news.

She said there are a lot of prevention activities going on in schools in Belmont, Harrison and Monroe counties.

“We have providers that go in and try to do some prevention before it gets to the point of intervention. But I’ve talked with a lot of area school districts’ superintendents and they still see our youth struggling with many issues around anxiety, depression, anger, just really feeling isolated and alone.” LISA WARD, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MENTAL HEALTH AND RECOVERY BOARD

She said younger people are more willing to talk about it.

She said youngsters can also text for help to 411 rather than calling, and that’s something they’re more likely to do.

And just having open conversations in schools with trained professionals is helpful.

She said it’s a big responsibility for school administrators, not only educating but dealing with their students’ mental and physical health as well.