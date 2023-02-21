WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Whether you’re in a high-stress position like a mother who’s raising children, a student navigating school, or being a senator for the United States of America, all of us experience stress and have come into situations that impact our overall mental health.

After Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman’s openness about seeking treatment for clinical depression, the support behind understanding the brain science behind depression has been overwhelming.

Julie Gomez from NAMI Greater Wheeling says that when a well-known individual reaches out and accesses mental health services, it helps break down barriers and stigma related to mental health and getting treatment.

”We know that the earlier you access resources, the better the overall outcome, right? The more likely you are to recover, to potentially recover completely, but also to avoid crisis situations and that’s what we want. We don’t want people to get in a mental health crisis situation. One of the examples that Fetterman sets is that if you do find yourself in a crisis situation, it’s okay to reach out and say, ‘Hey, I need some help and maybe inpatient treatment is what I need to get better.’” Julie Gomez – Executive Director, NAMI Greater Wheeling

Julie says that checking in with those around you can make the biggest difference in society as a whole.

Everyone should know the new suicide and crisis number 988 if you or someone you know find yourself in a mental health crisis.