Mercury to pass across the sun on Monday

WASHINGTON (CNN) – Monday is the day to watch Mercury glide across the sun.

The rare event is called a “transit.”

It only happens about 13 times per century and the next one isn’t set to happen again until 2032.

This Monday, Mercury will look like a tiny black dot on the sun, starting at around 7:35 a.m., Eastern Time.

However, stargazers will need binoculars or a telephone because Mercury is too small to see with the naked eye.

NASA warns the public not to look directly at the sun or it could cause damage to your eyes.

Images and videos close to real-time will be available on the NASA website.