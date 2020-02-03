Miami University students test negative for coronavirus

OXFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Miami University students tested negative for the coronavirus after being tested earlier this week, health officials said Sunday.

Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), said Sunday the two students are out of quarantine and that in the state of Ohio, there are currently no confirmed cases nor investigations of the coronavirus.

“While we are pleased to announce these results are negative, we continue to remain vigilant. We are working closely with our local health departments and health care providers and will keep you apprised of this ever-changing situation,” said Acton. “It’s also important to remember that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the risk of the general U.S. population contracting the novel coronavirus is low.”

The Ohio Department of Health, Miami University, Butler County General Health, Middletown Health Department, and the Hamilton City Health Department announced the latest information at a press conference at 7 p.m. Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health announced it was testing two Miami University students for possible exposure to the virus.

According to Miami University, an international student who lives off-campus came to Student Health Service with flu-like symptoms Monday morning.

University health staff tested that student as well as another for coronavirus due to both students having recently traveled to China, officials said.

Samples were sent to the CDC for testing, according to the Butler County General Health District.

Both students were kept isolated in their off-campus residences, according to the university.

There was a sense of relief on the Miami University campus as the community found out the tests came back negative.

“It’s good to hear that,” said student Nick Lunetta. “At least everyone’s safe.”

“It’s been pretty panicky, everyone’s been completely worried about it, buying masks, buying gloves,” said student Jacob Steele. “It feels like everyone was pretty worried about it, even the teachers.”

Some of that worry went away Sunday after the news everyone was happy to hear.

“We can now say that Oxford has no cases of coronavirus, no persons under investigation. Yes!” said Jennifer Bailer, the health commissioner for the Butler County Health District.

To prevent the spread of any virus including novel coronavirus, practice these preventative measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

The death toll due to the virus in China climbed past 300 and the number of infections rose above 14,000, officials reported Sunday.

The Philippines on Sunday reported the first death from the virus outside of China — that of a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan who was hospitalized Jan. 25 with a fever, cough and sore throat.