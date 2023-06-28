JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — If you’re a fan of loud music and you love a good scare, the Wells Township is the place to be next week.

Five of the region’s top heavy metal bands will hit the stage for the third annual Mid-Summer Metal Fest.

It will be hosted by the Wells Township Haunted House next Saturday, July 8.

It features as many as five of the region’s top metal bands, including Pure Steel Records recording artists Sunless Sky out of Cleveland.

In addition to the great music, folks can also take advantage of the now infamous Lights Out Tour.

Now, that’s not for the faint of heart.

Brave souls can make their way through the haunted house in total darkness and only a glow stick to light their way.

The event also includes a food truck and several merchandise booths.

“Local bands, regional bands. Bands that have toured Germany, toured overseas, Spain. These bands are professional bands. So they’ll be bringing it. So get ready. “ Mike Tronka | Metal Fest Co-Coordinator

“These bands are selling their merchandise and their music overseas. They are that big. We have top of the line bands for the specific genres they are doing. You’re talking regular metal, thrash metal all those different genres. The ones that are at the top of their game are the ones that are on the stage next Saturday, July 8, for the Metal Fest.” Sean Norman | Director, Wells Township

Gates open at 3 pm and bands will take the stage starting at 4.

The Lights Out Tours will begin at 7.

Proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for the attraction’s high school staff.