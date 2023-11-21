PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) — Thanksgiving is just a few days away and millions of people across the country are packing up and preparing to travel some long distances.

The American Automobile Association, also known as Triple A, is expecting 55.4 million people to travel this Thanksgiving holiday. This is an increase of 2.3% from last Thanksgiving.

While millions across the country depart for their Thanksgiving trips the numbers in the region are just as high. Officials of Pittsburgh International Airport are expecting more than 200,000 people to come through this week.

”For the Thanksgiving travel period starting today through Monday, which we consider the Thanksgiving travel rush, we’re going to have more than 230,000 people that will be traveling through the terminal in total. So we’ll see anywhere between 30 and 40,000 people a day.” Bob Kerlik – Director of Public Affairs, Pittsburgh Intl. Airport

If you are traveling on the road rather than in the air, Triple A officials are reminding drivers to make sure your vehicle is in a safe condition to travel. Officials are expecting to rescue 360,000 people on the roadways this week throughout the country.

”We don’t want you to be in an emergency situation, so we really want you to check your vehicle, pay very close attention to your engine, your tires, your battery, your fluid levels. These are all going to be very important components before you hit the road.” Tiffany Stanley – Spokesperson, AAA East/Central

Triple A is also encouraging travelers to slow down and take their time getting to their destinations.

Stanley says if you want to avoid the traffic there are times you can do so.

”Our biggest piece of advice really is to get on the roads as early as possible, make sure you head out, you know, before 11 a.m. if you can, or wait until after 6 p.m., after, you know, all the congestion has died down.” Tiffany Stanley – Spokesperson, AAA East/Central

Officials say the airport is almost 100 percent fully recovered from the pandemic as new flights and seats are being added. This means there will be more passengers this week than there have been in a while.

”We’re seeing airlines add a lot of new flights back into the market, a lot of extra seats, a lot of new routes. So couple that with the traditional Thanksgiving travel rush and we’re really seeing a big increase of travelers of what we had last year that were up 17% in terms of number of travelers compared to last year to this year.” Bob Kerlik – Director of Public Affairs, Pittsburgh Intl. Airport

TSA checkpoint lines will be lengthy and airport officials say you should give yourself at least 2 hours of extra time to get through various checkpoints before boarding your flight.

Whether you are traveling by plane or by car, officials are strongly encouraging travelers to allow for plenty of time to get to their destination.