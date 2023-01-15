(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A new legislative session in West Virginia also means Governor Justice laid out his plans in the State of the State Address, including his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet.

West Virginia Governor proposes 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years

That proposal calls for a 50% reduction over the next three years. Governor Justice also proposed eliminating the car tax, a raise for state employees and putting 100 million into PEIA.

Another major announcement at the State of the State was a big investment in Marshall County.

Two manufacturing facilities will be built south of Moundsville

TCL Industries of India is about to build two chemical manufacturing facilities along Route 2 near New Martinsville. The $150 million project is going in the Covestro Industrial Plant. This will reportedly bring 200 construction jobs and about 50 full-time jobs.

It’s a cold case that’s still unsolved, but the family of Tom and Angela Strussion are making a new push to find information in their murders.

Billboards offer reward for information on double murder

The couple was killed in their home in Belmont in September of 2021. Now billboards advertising a $20,000 reward are posted on major roadways in the Ohio Valley. Anyone with any information should call 1-877-TIPS4US.

An elderly couple was saved from a fire by an unlikely hero this week in Martins Ferry.

Elderly couple alerted to house fire by their dog

Daisy the Yorkie is a service dog who alerts Bob Rodgers when his wife Donna is about to have a medical episode. But this week, Daisy woke them up in the middle of the night, jumping and barking. Four different fire departments responded to the scene, and worked all night to keep the fire from spreading to other homes.

There was an all out search this week in Martins Ferry for a particular little pig who escaped.

Belmont County runaway pig settles into her new home with new name

The tiny micro pig was on the loose for four days. She is about the size of a chihuahua, and got loose while being transferred to her new owner. The pig is now called Zoomer in honor of her adventure and is settling in to a new home in Pennsylvania.

For the latest headlines all week long, be sure to stay with 7News.