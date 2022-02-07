Millions in funding for broadband promised to arrive soon for Ohio and West Virginia

(WTRF) – The pandemic taught us a lot about how the country works, and it exposed some serious shortcomings. One of the biggest lessons was the poor quality of our broadband service.

When your kid’s school, or your doctor’s office goes remote-only, not having reliable internet presents a serious problem in the digital era. It’s no secret that broadband access in the Ohio Valley, and Ohio and West Virginia in general, is not great.

Politician after politician has been working on the issue for years, and this issue was a major campaign promise for President Joe Biden. Don Graves, the Deputy Secretary of Commerce for the Biden Administration tells us that money for broadband expansion – 100 million to each state from the Cares Act – should be on its way to the states soon.

“I know that it’s important throughout the Panhandle region that you don’t want to have to be in a place where, I’ve talked to parents, where they’re choosing which child gets access to education in any given day, or a senior can’t get to their doctor and doesn’t have the ability to do telehealth.” Don Graves, Deputy Secretary of Commerce

Graves tells us that they’ve been working with state broadband offices to get them ready for the money to arrive. The hope is that access to reliable internet will help unlock American ingenuity and spur economic growth.

Graves also tells us that officials are hoping to expand their efforts with more money in the future. Stay with 7NEWS for updates on when that money actually begins to arrive.