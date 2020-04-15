Millions of federal dollars come to support WV airports

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The Federal Aviation Administration announced additional funding for airports across the West Virginia. They allocated $9,398,776 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Funding will be spread across 23 airports throughout the Mountain State. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) spoke about how this money will help West Virginians as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“West Virginia airports are vital to the state’s economy which is being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding will allow West Virginia’s airports to maintain operations and payroll, continue paying down debts, complete existing projects, and move forward with new developments,” Sen. Manchin said. “This necessary economic relief will ensure our commercial and general aviation airports can continue to provide West Virginians and our visitors with access to our great state and other services. While I am pleased to see West Virginia receive this funding, we must work to ensure that rural states like West Virginia receive dedicated funding in the next emergency funding package.”

“Though the economic impact of this pandemic has been broad, perhaps no segment has been hit as hard as our air transportation system. Last weekend, less than 100,000 passengers across our entire country traveled via air. This has had ramifications across the industry, including our regional airports. Investing in our regional airports not only keeps our passengers and personnel safe, but it also fuels growth and boosts our economy,” Sen. Capito stated. “This funding is a critical investment from the DOT, and something I advocated for as we negotiated coronavirus relief. We must take the necessary steps to safeguard our airports and those who work there while we battle the COVID-19 pandemic. This his funding is an important step.”

Here is the breakdown of how much will be going to each airport: