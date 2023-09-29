COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio’s minimum wage is increasing in 2024, according to a press release by the Ohio Department of Commerce.

On Jan. 1, 2024, the minimum wage is scheduled to increase to $10.45 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.25 per hour for tipped employees. The minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $385,000 per year.

The 2023 minimum wage is $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees. This wage applies to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $372,000.

The Constitutional Amendment (II-34a) passed by Ohio voters in November 2006 states Ohio’s minimum wage shall increase on Jan. 1 each year due to inflation.

In regard to employees at smaller companies with annual gross receipts of $385,000 or less per year after Jan. 1, 2024, and for 14- and 15-year-olds, the state’s minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. For these employees, the state wage is tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, meaning that an act of Congress and the President’s signature is required to change it.