OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced Friday that upcoming mining operations will cause delays in traffic.

Interstate 70 eastbound and westbound, at milepost 11.95, will have lane closures, beginning at 7 a.m., on Wednesday, October 11 through Saturday, December 9 for mining operations.

Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Friday, October 6, 2023)