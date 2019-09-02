Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

Miracle League Field is more than just a park

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – An update to a story 7News first brought you last week.

Officials in Steubenville are discussing adding a special needs park, but 7News has learned there is much more to the plans than just a playground.

It’s called a Miracle League Field and is an opportunity for people with varying degrees of abilities to play baseball, which includes more accessibility for special needs individuals but also a fun environment for everyone.

Thom Way, the Executive Director of the Urban Frontier Organization, who came up with this plan, said this would be a way for Steubenville to show it is open and welcoming of people of all ages and all abilities.

“The development of this park in partnership with the city of Steubenville Park and Recreation Department, will open up new programming that’s never been seen before in the area with Miracle League Baseball,” Way said. “As well as adding a program for a spring and fall season for t-ball players.”

Right now the possible location is North Park in Steubenville.

If City Council approves this project, it could be completed by 2021.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Alexa's Noon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alexa's Noon Forecast"
More Weather News

Job and Career Fair

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter