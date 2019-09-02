Miracle League Field is more than just a park

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – An update to a story 7News first brought you last week.

Officials in Steubenville are discussing adding a special needs park, but 7News has learned there is much more to the plans than just a playground.

It’s called a Miracle League Field and is an opportunity for people with varying degrees of abilities to play baseball, which includes more accessibility for special needs individuals but also a fun environment for everyone.

Thom Way, the Executive Director of the Urban Frontier Organization, who came up with this plan, said this would be a way for Steubenville to show it is open and welcoming of people of all ages and all abilities.

“The development of this park in partnership with the city of Steubenville Park and Recreation Department, will open up new programming that’s never been seen before in the area with Miracle League Baseball,” Way said. “As well as adding a program for a spring and fall season for t-ball players.”

Right now the possible location is North Park in Steubenville.

If City Council approves this project, it could be completed by 2021.