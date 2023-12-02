WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local organization that provides various opportunities for children and adults with mental and physical disabilities held its 2nd annual Christmas Program today.

The Miracle League of the Ohio Valley put on their Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer production today at the JB Performing Arts Center at Wheeling Park High School.

This was the second year the Miracle League performed a Christmas program after they performed the 12 Days of Christmas last year.

One of the main goals of The Miracle League is to provide people in the Ohio Valley with physical and mental disabilities an opportunity to experience sports and other activities that they might not get the chance to do otherwise.

The organization’s president shared how much they have grown over the years and what it means to have continued support from the community.

“This is awesome. This year it’s even bigger having more people coming to see the event and you know that’s what’s so great. The more we do it each year, the more people hear about it. It took several years before people knew what the Miracle League of the Ohio Valley was. Well, now they do. Then they know it’s baseball. Well, now we’re adding more, we’re doing Christmas programs.” Lorraine McCardle | President, The Miracle League of The Ohio Valley

The program began at 2 p.m. and was entirely free for anyone to attend.

Santa himself was also in attendance, collecting donations for the organization.