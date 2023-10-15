Investigation Discovery’s “Disappeared” newest episode airs tonight, and it features a woman from West Virginia.

Gretchen Fleming, 28, of Vienna, West Virginia, was last seen on December 3, 2022.

Fleming was allegedly last seen at the My Way Lounge in Parkersburg. She was 27 when she first went missing and recently turned 28.

Flemming is 5’1, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The episode synopsis says, “Twenty-seven-year-old Gretchen Fleming is figuring out her life while living in her hometown of Parkersburg, West Virginia. After a night out in town, Gretchen is last seen leaving a local bar with a mystery man and is never heard from again.”

The show airs at 10/9 Central on Investigation Discovery.