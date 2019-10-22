Talks for proposed mixed-use village in Woodsdale continue

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Planning Commission met once again Monday evening to address residents concerns over the proposed mixed-use village in Woodsdale.

The proposed mixed-use village will feature retail, office space and hotels.

GC&P attorneys and a developer were also in attendance to address traffic concerns and ongoing discussions with West Virginia Division of Highways.

A major concern for residents is the watershed-stormwater area.

No decisions were made Monday.

It will take five years to prepare the site for construction if the proposal is approved.