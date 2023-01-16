WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, students and children gathered at Laughlin Memorial Chapel for their local recognition ceremony and programming.

A few days ago, Charleston hosted a statewide ceremony to honor the winners of the Martin Luther King Esay, Music, and Video contests.

Today they read their words and listened to the local winners’ voices aloud to honor their hard work and success out of the entire state of West Virginia in grades K-12.

The MLK quote those participants based their projects on this year was “If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.”

Spencer Benedict won 2nd place in the Essay category and Anthony Smith won 1st place in the Music category.

”It was about doing small things in a great way. In sports, I do my part so we can all make a good team.” Spencer Benedict – 4th Grade, Bethlehem Elementary

”His message was like, basically you don’t have to major things to have an impact. You can do little things that build up to bigger things and in my song, I had said that it takes the little things to change the world, and that’s basically referencing to what he said.” Anthony Smith – 12th Grade, Wheeling Park High School

Ron Scott Jr., one of the organizers of this event, says that although history and our past is important, allowing the youth to bring their own creativity into education makes things stick just a little better.

