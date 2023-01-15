WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Paying tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has taken priority this weekend in the Ohio Valley with events in his honor.

One of which being the annual MLK March organized by the Wheeling MLK Committee, where community members, such as Pamela Dudley took King’s message to the streets.

”We need to remember racism is not gone. It is not dead, and what Dr. Martin Luther King stood for, we all need to remember that on the daily or things will stay the same and we don’t want it to stay the same. We want thing to be better for our future, for our grandkids – and what Martin Luther King said, we’re still dreaming about it.” Pamela Dudley – First lady of Wellsburg

What better place to start than at the top of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and continuing the march for justice and equality straight to the Federal Building.

For those in attendance, this isn’t just a walk down the hill. This is a display of support and the celebration of diversity, right in our own community.

”Marching today is an affirmation that more important stuff than me is going on and I wanted to be a part of it because I owe it. I owe it. We all do.” Frank Calabrese – Marching

Organizers of this event like Ron Scott say that seeing everyone from everywhere come out to show their support means everything.

”This is a community event. This isn’t relegated to one culture, one race, one demographic of people, because Dr. King’s message resonates with all. So, I’m hoping that these folks look at this and think ‘How can I be involved with this next year?’ and ‘How can I be involved moving on?’” Ron Scott Jr. – Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach Director

