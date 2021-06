Video courtesy of Major League Baseball.

(AP) — A woman attending a San Diego Padres game snagged a foul ball with her bare hand while holding her 3-month-old son in her other arm.

The team gave the mom props by sharing the video of the catch on Twitter with the caption, “Moms are amazing.”

NBC7 San Diego reports the impressive catch was made by Lexy Whitmore, who was carrying her child, Maverick.