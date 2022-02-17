A Kansas City woman has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, held without bond for the death of her 6-year-old child and family dog.

According to KCTV police received a phone call from a woman later identified as 35-year-old Tasha Haefs, saying she was concerned someone was trying to harm her. She continued to tell police she believed the devil was trying to attack her. She denied having any mental illness and hung up the phone with the officers.

Police then went to the home for a welfare check and found blood leading up to the front door. One officer looked inside the house and saw a child’s severed head.

Officers could hear the woman singing inside of the residence and as they knocked, the woman would sing louder. Police had to force their way through the home’s back door finding Haefs with blood on her legs and feet.

Beyond the kitchen, officers located the body of the decapitated child and also found a dog decapitated in the basement.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Haefs told detectives that the victim was her biological child and admitted to killing him.