OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re struggling to get the Monkeypox vaccine — it’s not just you. The county health departments in West Virginia are only offering a limited number of doses to only a select group of people.

The vaccine is available in the county — but only to limited group of people. That includes positive cases, the public health staff, and those considered to be high-risk.

That’s men who identify as gay or bisexual * and * have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days. Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department’s Howard Gamble explains the virus is mostly spreading to men — although women can still contract it. He says it’s spreading through long, prolonged contact or by toughing the clothing of someone who is positive.



It’s not respiratory like COVID. Once the supply of vaccines goes up, the health department plans to open it up to more people. But for now, Gamble says be patient.

“I know a lot of people would like to say ‘I think I need it. I’m concerned. Let’s go get it’. Well, we’ve got to wait. We don’t have enough doses. Right now, stay a little calm. Remember who can get it, why it’s being designated to that group and how it spreads.” Howard Gamble, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Gamble says the vaccine is available at county health departments and by appointment only.