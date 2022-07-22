WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – There are about 2,500 cases of monkeypox now in the United States, including one case in West Virginia and seven in Ohio.

There are two vaccines effective in protecting against monkeypox that have been around for a long time, according to Ohio County Health Administrator Howard Gamble. However, they’re not being widely distributed.

Gamble explained they are used only for people who are traveling to places such as Africa where monkeypox is endemic.

These would be individuals for the State Department, the Department of Defense, physicians that were treating and working in clinics where the monkeypox was endemic. So, for the general population it wasn’t available. It is usually held for cases, and then when cases are identified, it is offered to their contacts. Howard Gamble, Ohio County Health Department Administrator

Gamble said monkeypox is mainly a skin-to-skin transmitted virus. It also can be transmitted through droplets, but only through prolonged close contact.

He urges high risk individuals to be cautious.

Symptoms include a rash, fever and aches.