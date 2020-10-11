Monroe Central Seminoles Take Down the Tigers

WOODSFIELD, OHIO. (WTRF) – Now we go to Woodsfield where the Monroe Central Seminoles take on the Strasburg Tigers. It was an interesting situation, Monroe head coach Josh Ichy under quarantine and watching from his car. Longtime Seminoles coach Jay Sir-costa taking over the sideline duties for tonight.

The Noles were off to a fast start In their first possession Alex Kilburn will go 53 yards for the score and Monroe Central Leads 6-0.

Check out quarterback Rose-burton he is one of the most talented Quarterback in the valley he makes some great moves to picked up the first down.

Then it’s Rose-Burton again, with a 42 yard touchdown. He had a huge night with over 100 yards rushing. Alex Kilburn over the 100 yard mark as well …He scored again putting the Noles up 32-0. They go on to win 46-6.