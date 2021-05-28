Monroe County homicide connected to crime in Colorado

MONROE COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – It turns out that two separate crime scenes, one on Varner Ridge Road in Beallsville and one in Colorado were linked.

Authorities say there is evidence the same man, Tristin Ensinger, first killed 39 year old Timothy Frame of Beallsville and then shot a Lincoln County deputy while trying to steal something from a semi. Witnesses actually put Ensinger near the scene of the Monroe County murder.

Authorities say after he shot a Colorado deputy he ran into a field and killed himself. More evidence is currently being analyzed. The Sheriff’s office said Tristin was suffering from a mental illness and drug abuse.

This is a developing story, so stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com as we learn more.