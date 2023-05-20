FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A way to cure those Monday Blues is back in Follansbee!

Monthly Monday Music Madness summer concert series continues this year at Follansbee Park.

This summer they have four acts that start at 6 PM and go till 8 PM. First up is on May 29th, with Cross Creek the Band, then continues with Pocket Change on June 26th, Twice as nice on July 31st and wrapping up is 40+ Plus Band on August 28th.

“We’ve had a great response from the residents in the community in addition too our businesses. So our businesses of the Chamber help support this event and really puts on to our mission of linking businesses to the community.” Eric Fithyan, President Follansbee Chamber of Commerce

Again Monthly Monday Music Madness is the last Monday of every month at Follansbee Park starting at 6 pm.