Monument Place Bridge project in Elm Grove slated to begin in June

OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) —

The repair and restoration project on the Monument Place Bridge on National Road in Wheeling is expected to start just after the Memorial Day weekend.



West Virginia Division of Highways District Engineer Tony Clark says citizens have asked why the DOH can’t hold that project off until after the I-70 project is finished.



He says the bridge is a century old–in fact, the oldest in the state.



And it can’t wait any longer than it already has.

“It took close to a decade or better to get the environmental clearance from the Historic Preservation Office and all the other agencies to do that work on that bridge. So it’s not as easy as just hitting pause. We’ve got that clearance now so we just heave to proceed with that project.” Tony Clark, District 6 engineer

Clark says the Department of Highways understands it will create traffic issues.



But he says they’ll manage them as well as they can.



He says the $2 million to $3 million project is expected to last more than a year.



Its target completion date is next October.



He says the historic stone arch bridge will be restored so it can serve the public for decades more



7News will keep you informed about detours in the days ahead.