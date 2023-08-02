WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Former President Donald Trump has now been indicted for a third time, and is expected to report to court in Washington D.C. on Thursday.

These particular charges are related to Mr. Trump’s alleged conduct following the 2020 election and the January 6th riot.

We spoke to West Virginia Republican Congressman Alex Mooney to get his take on the indictments. Mooney says the cases brought against Trump are an abuse of the legal system for political ends.

He also says he believes that it’s become obvious there are two separate legal systems, with different rules for Republicans and Democrats.

“I think everyone running for office needs to push back against that. And I’ll also say, the Department of Justice, the FBI, they come to Congress for their budgets. We don’t have to give them money to do these things, and I’m calling on my colleagues to look at the funding of these organizations and make sure we hold them accountable.” REP. ALEX MOONEY, R-WV

Mooney goes on further to say that he thinks Trump will ultimately prevail in these cases, and that they are no more than an attempt to waste his time and resources as he continues his run for the White House in 2024.

We’ll be covering Mr. Trump’s visit to Washington D.C. tomorrow, so stay with 7NEWS for updates on the court proceedings.