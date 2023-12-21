CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Del. Moore Capito (R-Kanawha) has resigned from the West Virginia House of Delegates to focus on running for governor full-time, he announced at Gov. Jim Justice’s (R-WV) press briefing on Thursday.

Del. Capito, who is the son of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), represented the 55th District of Kanawha County.

Current Gov. Jim Justice, who is running for U.S. Senate and can’t run for governor again, says this is not an endorsement of Capito.

The Republican governor’s race has become crowded with five people, including Capito. The other four people running for the GOP nomination are Chris Miller, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Secretary of State Mac Warner, and Rashida Yost. State Auditor JB McCuskey withdrew his name from the governor’s race to instead run for Attorney General.

The Democratic side has only one person running, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.